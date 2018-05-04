New blackface incident at Cal Poly sparks rebuke from president

An eruption of the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island forced residents in residential areas to evacuate. Kilauea is Hawaii Island's youngest volcano, located on the southeastern area of the island.
President Donald Trump & Vice-President Mike Pence will speak at the National Rifle Association's 147th Annual Meetings at the Dallas Convention Center. Attendees will not be allowed to carry weapons, legal in Texas, during the White House visit.
A lava lake at the summit of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has now overflowed into the Halema‘uma‘u crater to cover two-thirds of its floor. A timelapse from the US Geological Survey shows 24 hours of activity between April 25-26.
Former St. Martin school bus driver Antioinette Jane Raymond has been charged with misdemeanor of contributing to neglect, delinquency or abuse of a child and simple assault for her treatment of a student riding her bus in 2014 and 2015.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walked across the military demarcation line in Panmunjom for historic talks with South Korean President Moon-Jae-in. Kim became the first North Korean leader to cross the border since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.