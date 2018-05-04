Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought

This Thursday, May 3, 2018 photo shows dozens of horse carcasses lying in a dry watering hole now surrounded by a barbed wire fence near Cameron, Ariz. A couple of miles off the highway through northern Arizona is one of the most stark examples of the toll drought has taken on the region: more than 100 dead horses surrounding by cracked dirt, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. Officials on the Navajo Nation are working to cover the site with lime to help the animals decompose and keep away scavengers. Felicia Fonseca AP Photo