Iran's president: US ending deal will be 'historic regret'

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2015 file photo, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani waves to reporters at the conclusion of a press conference in Tehran, Iran. President Donald Trump is weighing whether to pull the U.S. out of Iran's nuclear deal, a 2015 agreement that capped over a decade of hostility between Tehran and the West over its atomic program. A picture of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hangs on the wall behind Rouhani. Ebrahim Noroozi, File AP Photo