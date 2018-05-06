Prosecutor plans to discuss probe into trapped teen's death

FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials expect to review a plan for improving the city's emergency center while police finish an internal investigation into the death of Kyle Plush who twice called 911 to report he was trapped in a minivan. The city's acting manager says he'll present City Council members Monday, April 30, with planned emergency center changes after the failed response to Plush's calls for help on April 10. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File Cara Owsley