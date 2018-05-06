Syria's Kurds put IS on trial with focus on reconciliation

In this April 3, 2018 photo, a Kurdish prison security guard, left, escorts a 19-year-old defendant, a former member of the Islamic State group, right, into a Kurdish-run terrorism court, in Qamishli, north Syria. After defeating IS in battle, Syria’s Kurds are now eager to show they can bring justice against the group’s members. The emphasis is on leniency and reconciliation with the aim of extending bridges to the Arabs they now rule and winning international legitimacy. Arabic reads, "The People's Defense Court." Hussein Malla AP Photo