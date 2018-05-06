Worry, fear in Iran ahead of Trump's decision on atomic deal

In this Saturday, May 5 2018 photo, Shadi Gholami, 25, an architect, is interviewed by The Associated Press about President Donald Trump's decision this week on whether to pull America out of the nuclear deal with Iran, in Tehran, Iran. On the streets of Tehran, each day seems to bring more worry and fear ahead of Trump’s self-imposed Saturday deadline. While some blamed Trump, others openly criticized the government of President Hassan Rouhani, as well as government corruption for fueling the troubles gripping Iran. Ebrahim Noroozi AP Photo