Trump-backed Renacci wins primary to face Sen. Sherrod Brown

FILE – In this Sept. 29, 2014, file photo, U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Ohio, speaks at a GOP Get Out the Vote rally in Independence, Ohio. Renacci has said he joined the Senate race with White House encouragement, after Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel withdrew because of his wife’s health issue. Renacci had been running for governor, while Cleveland investment banker Mike Gibbons was already in the Senate race. Mark Duncan, File AP Photo