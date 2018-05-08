Crisis in Myanmar's Kachin means jungle treks to escape war

In this May 6, 2018, photo, ethnic Kachin Hkaraw Yaw, left, sits along with his wife Nlam Numrang Doi at their hut in compound of Trinity Baptist Church refugee camp in Myitkyina, Kachin State, northern Myanmar. Myanmar's army, notorious for perpetrating violence that drove 700,000 Muslim ethnic Rohingyas to flee to neighboring Bangladesh, now stands accused of fostering a similar humanitarian crisis in the country's north, where it battles guerrillas of the Christian Kachin minority. Min Kyi Thein AP Photo