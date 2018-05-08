Rebels begin departing from Syria's central Homs province

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian government forces oversee the evacuation by buses of opposition fighters and civilians from besieged, northern parts of Homs province, following a deal to hand over the area to government forces, in Homs, Syria, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. The first convoy of buses carrying opposition fighters and civilians from the central Syria reached the gates of a region controlled by Turkish troops and are waiting for permission to enter the area, a Syrian war monitoring group said. (SANA via AP)