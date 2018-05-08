Yankees and Red Sox to play in London in 2019

FILE - This Aug. 3, 2012, aerial file photo shows the Olympic Stadium at Olympic Park, in London. A person familiar with the planning tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball intends to announce next week plans have been finalized to have the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox play a two-game series at London’s Olympic Stadium on June 29-30 next year. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday, May 3, 2018, because no public comments were authorized. These will be the first regular-season MLB games in Europe. The Red Sox will be the home team for the both games. Jeff J Mitchell, File AP Photo