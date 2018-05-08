Raccoon and its 5 babies fall through living room ceiling, onto couch

Police are searching for Gilbert D. Ostring Jr, who they say stopped a 70-year-old woman walking to her car after Bible study at her church. He then grabbed her purse and sped off in his truck, knocking her to the pavement and breaking her hand.
Trent Hopkins, a teacher at Mountain Island Day Community Charter school in Charlotte, N.C., saw his life change in a matter of seconds when his students surprised him with a special pair of Enchroma glasses that revealed colors for the first time.
An eruption of the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island forced residents in residential areas to evacuate. Kilauea is Hawaii Island's youngest volcano, located on the southeastern area of the island.
President Donald Trump & Vice-President Mike Pence will speak at the National Rifle Association's 147th Annual Meetings at the Dallas Convention Center. Attendees will not be allowed to carry weapons, legal in Texas, during the White House visit.