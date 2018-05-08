Malaysians vote in election defined by graft scandal, tax

Police inspect the voting center where Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is expected to cast his vote at his hometown in Pekan, Pahang state, Malaysia on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Malaysia's general elections slated for May 9, will determine if scandal-plagued Prime Minister Najib Razak's coalition can extend nearly 61 years of unbroken rule against an unprecedented challenge led by the former strongman Mahathir Mohamad. Aaron Favila AP Photo