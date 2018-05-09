Boise firefighters use mother duck recording to rescue ducklings

Firefighters in Boise, Idaho took a creative approach to rescuing ducklings from a storm drain. The babies had crawled into a pipe and wouldn't come out, so the firefighters used a recording of the mother duck to lure them out.
Boise Fire Department via Storyful
