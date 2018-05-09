Firefighters find more remains in Brazil building rubble

Brazilian firefighters found human remains Wednesday that appeared to belong to three different people as the search continued in the rubble of a building occupied by squatters that caught fire and collapsed in Sao Paulo last week.
A preliminary assessment by the medical examiner's office indicated the remains belonged to an adult and two children, the Public Security Department said in a statement.
Two other sets of remains were found earlier. On Friday, search teams found the body of a man who fell into the blaze as the building collapsed May 1 only seconds before he could be rescued.
Other remains were found Tuesday that the medical examiner's office said appeared to belong to an adult.
Firefighters have said the remains were found in different areas of the collapsed building.
Meanwhile, the relative of a man who was missing and feared dead has told authorities the man is alive and merely in another part of Brazil, the department reported.
That left six people listed as missing — some of whose remains could be among those found this week.
The building's collapse has focused attention on Sao Paulo's housing shortage and the makeshift living arrangements many working class families resort to.
Comments