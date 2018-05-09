Murder charges filed in 2015 biker shooting in Texas

FILE - In this May 17, 2015 file photo, authorities investigate a shooting in the parking lot of Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco, Texas. Prosecutors have dismissed another 42 cases relating to the 2015 shooting in Waco involving rival biker gangs that left nine dead and 20 others injured. McLennan County prosecutors said Tuesday, May 8, 2018, they're dismissing the cases while focusing on "more culpable" defendants. Jerry Larson, File AP Photo