FILE - In this May 1, 2018 file photo, Iraq Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, speaks during a campaign rally in Baghdad, Iraq. Four years in office, Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi has racked up a list of achievements to make most politicians green with envy. He prevailed over an Islamic State insurgency that at its peak controlled one-third of the country. He steered Iraq's economy through a collapse in global oil prices. And he foiled a Kurdish bid for independence. Hadi Mizban, File AP Photo

Iraqi polls open in first elections since victory over IS

The Associated Press

May 11, 2018 09:07 PM

BAGHDAD

Polls have opened across Iraq in the first national election since the declaration of victory over the Islamic State group.

No clear front-runner has emerged after weeks of official campaigning as Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi faces stiff competition Saturday from political parties with closer ties to Iran.

The vote — the fourth since the 2003 U.S.-led overthrow of Saddam Hussein — will be conducted electronically for the first time to reduce fraud. Polling centers have been set up for many of the country's 2 million people who remain displaced by the war against IS.

Al-Abadi took office just weeks after IS fighters overran nearly a third of Iraq's territory in the summer of 2014 and has since overseen the grueling military defeat of the group.

