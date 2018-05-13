British ex-culture secretary Tessa Jowell dies at 70

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 13, 2008 file photo, Britain Olympics Minister Tessa Jowell, right, and Sebastian Coe, Chairman of the London 2012 Organising Committee, pose in front of a powerline pylon at the 2012 Olympic Park site in London. Tessa Jowell, the former U.K. culture secretary who played a key role in securing the 2012 London Olympics, has died her family has said on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Jowell, was 70, was diagnosed with a brain tumor last year. Among those offering condolences were former Prime Minister Tony Blair who praised Jowell's "passion, determination and simple human decency." Sang Tan, file AP Photo