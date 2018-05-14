Politicians from rival parties urge Britain to soften Brexit

From left, Liberal Democrat former deputy PM Nick Clegg, Tory ex-education secretary Nicky Morgan and Labour former foreign secretary David Miliband speaking at a cross-party intervention Brexit negotiation at Tilda Rice Mill in Rainham, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Former British Foreign Secretary David Miliband has joined with politicians from rival parties to call for Britain to retain the closest possible ties with the European Union after Brexit. Miliband says the U.K. should stay in the European Economic Area, made up of the EU and countries such as Norway that have access to the bloc's single market. PA via AP Stefan Rousseau