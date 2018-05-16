Mideast rivals weigh next moves after Gaza violence

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo, Palestinian protesters burn tires at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis. The aftershocks of the U.S. Embassy move to Jerusalem and bloodshed on the Gaza border are shaking up the region, including the relationship between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and former his negotiating partners, Israel and the U.S. Seething over a perceived U.S. betrayal on Jerusalem, Abbas is preparing to pursue what has been called his “doomsday weapon,” a war crimes complaint against Israel at the International Criminal Court. Adel Hana, File AP Photo