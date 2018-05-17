Rule would take US funds from clinics discussing abortion

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to participants of the annual March for Life event, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration will resurrect a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally-funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers, a senior White House official said Thursday, May 17, 2018. The Department of Health and Human Services will be announcing its proposal Friday, the official said on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to confirm the plans before the announcement. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo