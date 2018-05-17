Kashmir nomads wonder what place they have in today's India

In this May 9, 2018, photo, a Kashmiri nomadic Bakarwal boy leads the heard of sheep and goats near Dubgan, 70 kilometers (43 miles) south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. After centuries of traversing the Himalayas, life is changing for Indian-controlled Kashmir’s Bakarwal nomads, who have seen cities close in on their grazing lands, hostility from locals if they build permanent homes and, this year, a horrific gang-rape and murder of a child, a crime committed to drive them away. For generations, the Muslim Bakarwals have traveled between summer pastures in the Himalayas and winter grazing grounds in the lowland plains, herding their goats, sheep and horses. Dar Yasin AP Photo