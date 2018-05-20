A tape cross with the initials of victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting is placed over the dugout of the Santa Fe baseball team before a baseball game against Kingwood Park High School in Deer Park, Texas, Saturday, May 19, 2018. A gunman opened fire inside Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, killing at least 10 people.
Nation & World

Funeral set Sunday for Pakistani girl killed at Texas school

By PAUL J. WEBER and JUAN A. LOZANO Associated Press

May 20, 2018 08:27 AM

SANTA FE, Texas

The first funeral for one of the 10 people fatally shot at a high school outside Houston is set for Sunday afternoon.

The Islamic Society for Greater Houston says services for 17-year-old Pakistani exchange student Sabika Sheikh are scheduled for a mosque in suburban Houston.

She'd been attending classes at Santa Fe High School since last August when she was killed Friday.

Her father, Abdul Aziz Sheikh, has described his daughter as a hard-working and accomplished student who aspired to work in civil service and hoped one day to join Pakistan's Foreign Office.

Her body is to be returned to her family in Karachi, Pakistan.

