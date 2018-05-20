Iraq's al-Sadr says next government will be 'inclusive'

FILE - In this Monday, May 14, 2018 file photo, supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, carry his image as they celebrate in Tahrir Square, Baghdad, Iraq. Al-Sadr, the influential maverick Shiite cleric whose political coalition beat out Iran’s favored candidates to come in first in national elections, says he wants to form a government that puts Iraqis first. Hadi Mizban, File AP Photo