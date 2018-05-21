Mark Dallas, a school resource officer, reacts as he leads Dixon High School's Class of 2018 into their graduation ceremony in Lancaster Gymnasium at the school in Dixon, Ill., Sunday, May 20, 2018. Matthew A. Milby Jr., 19, is charged with firing shots inside of his northern Illinois high school Wednesday as seniors met for graduation rehearsal at the school before he was shot by Dallas. Milby was released from a hospital Thursday and transferred to the jail.
Mark Dallas, a school resource officer, reacts as he leads Dixon High School's Class of 2018 into their graduation ceremony in Lancaster Gymnasium at the school in Dixon, Ill., Sunday, May 20, 2018. Matthew A. Milby Jr., 19, is charged with firing shots inside of his northern Illinois high school Wednesday as seniors met for graduation rehearsal at the school before he was shot by Dallas. Milby was released from a hospital Thursday and transferred to the jail. The Telegraph via AP Peter Balser
Nation & World

Officer who shot school gunman gets ovation at graduation

The Associated Press

May 21, 2018 05:03 AM

DIXON, Ill.

A school resource officer who was hailed a hero for shooting and arresting a gunman at a northern Illinois high school received a standing ovation as he led students into their graduation ceremony.

Officer Mark Dallas' 18-year-old son, Josh, was among the Dixon High School students forced to run for their lives during the shooting Wednesday.

On Sunday, Sauk Valley Media reports Josh said his father "took the whole school under his wing," calling him "everyone's father, savior and protector."

No one besides the alleged gunman was injured.

Nineteen-year-old Matthew A. Milby Jr. is being held on $2 million bail after being charged with firing shots as seniors met for graduation rehearsal.

Police say Milby, who is a senior but had not been attending classes, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

