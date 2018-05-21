Pastor: Depression preceded fatal crash into restaurant

This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Bessemer City, N.C., leaving his 26-year-old daughter and one other person dead and several others injured. Self was immediately arrested. Jail records show he’s been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. (Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP)