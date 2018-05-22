Purported mother of poisoned Russian spy speaks out

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018 file photo, Police officers stand outside the house of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal who was found critically ill Sunday following exposure to an "unknown substance" in Salisbury, England. UK hospital on Friday, May 18, 2018 has announced ex-spy Sergei Skripal has been discharged, more than 2 months after poisoning with nerve agent. Frank Augstein, file AP Photo