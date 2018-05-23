Hindu hardliners criticize archbishop for talking politics

FILE - In this April 3, 2015 file photo, Archbishop of Delhi state Anil Couto reads from a holy book during a service on Good Friday at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Delhi, India. The archbishop of New Delhi has waded into Indian politics, urging Catholics to pray for democracy and marginalized people ahead of national elections next year, bringing a quick rebuke from the ruling party. India is "witnessing a turbulent political atmosphere which poses a threat to the democratic principles enshrined in our constitution and the secular fabric of our nation," Archbishop Couto wrote in his May 8, 2018 letter, which was sent to all the city's churches. Altaf Qadri, File AP Photo