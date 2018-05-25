Indonesia passes new terror law after attacks using children

Members of Indonesian police counter terrorism unit Special Detachment 88 escort radical cleric Aman Abdurrahman upon arrival for his trial at a district court in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, May 25, 2018. Indonesia's parliament unanimously approved a stronger anti-terrorism law on Friday, lengthening detention periods and involving the military in counter-terrorism policing, spurred into action by recent bombings that involved children as perpetrators. Tatan Syuflana AP Photo