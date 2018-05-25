Memorial recalls the dead, but few at NATO know their names

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 7, 2014 file photo, German soldiers participate in a memorial ceremony, during a visit by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, at the German NATO base, Camp Marmal, Mazar-i Sharif, Afghanistan. NATO’s memorial recalls those killed on allied missions, but few know the names of the dead. NATO officials usually refer back to the member nations but the lack of clarity becomes a more poignant question as Monday’s U.S. Memorial Day draws closer. Massoud Hossaini, File AP Photo