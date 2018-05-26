In this photo released by the Miraflores Presidential Press Office, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, left, shakes hands with Republican Senator Bob Corker during a meeting at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday May 25, 2018. The Chairman of Senate Foreign Relations Committee met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro two days after the embattled socialist leader kicked out the top U.S. diplomat in the country. There was no immediate comment from Republican Senator Bob Corker's office about the nature of the surprise visit. (Miraflores Presidential Press Office via AP)
Nation & World

The Latest: Venezuela says jailed Utah man headed to US

The Associated Press

May 26, 2018 10:49 AM

WASHINGTON

The Latest on the release of a Utah man, Joshua Holt, who has been held in Venezuela (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

Venezuela's chief spokesman says a Utah man and his wife jailed in Caracas for two years have been freed and are on their way to the United States.

Communications Minister Jorge Rodrigues said Saturday that the release of Joshua Holt follows months of dialogue between President Nicolas Maduro and representatives of the United States.

Holt was arrested on weapons charged during a trip to Venezuela to marry a woman he'd met on a website to practice Spanish. U.S. officials say the charges were trumped up.

___

10 a.m.

The family of a Utah man jailed in a Venezuelan jail for two years calls his release a miracle.

A statement that relatives provided Saturday confirms that Joshua Holt and his wife will be freed from detention in the capital of Caracas. The couple was arrested on weapons charges that U.S. officials dismiss as trumped up.

President Donald Trump says in a tweet that he expects to greet Holt at the White House later Saturday.

Holt's family expresses its gratitude for all who worked for his release.

They also ask to be allowed to meet Holt and his wife before making any public statements.

