Son of Russian spies fights for Canadian citizenship

FILE - In this July 1, 2010, file photo, Alex Vavilov, right, and his older brother brother Tim leave a federal court after a bail hearing for their parents Donald Heathfield and Tracey Ann Foley, in Boston, Massachusetts. The now 23-year-old Alex and brother Tim seek the right to reside permanently in Canada, the country where their parents once lived clandestine lives as deeply embedded Russian spies. The brothers weren't charged and their lawyer said no evidence has ever surfaced suggesting they knew of their parents undercover identity. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo