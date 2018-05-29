Missouri governor resigns amid widening investigations

FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens looks on before speaking at an event near the capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations against Greitens have been shared with federal authorities by both a private attorney and a key lawmaker, according to testimony Thursday, May 24, 2018, during a legislative hearing by a special committee considering whether to recommend impeachment. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo