Survivors of Grenfell Tower inferno offer heartfelt tributes

A missing poster for Mariem Elgwahry aged 27, who died in the Grenfell Tower fire, still taped on display on a tribute wall near the tower in London, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. London has been gripped by the accounts of friends and relatives of the 72 victims of the inferno at Grenfell Tower almost a year ago. A public inquiry seeks to establish what led up to the fire and make recommendations to prevent a similar tragedy, but the litany of pain will leave an impression not easily forgotten. Matt Dunham AP Photo