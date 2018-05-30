Florida school shooting suspect foretold intention in videos

In this image made from one of three videos released Wednesday, May 30, 2018, by the Broward County State Attorney's Office, Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in February's shooting at a Florida high school, announces his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people. The videos were found on Cruz's cellphone after the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people and injured 17 others. (Broward County State Attorney's Office via AP)