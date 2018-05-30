Dramatic finals of Scripps National Spelling Bee to begin

Melodie Loya, 13, from Bainbridge, N.Y., right, hugs Tara Singh, 13, from Louisville, Ky., left, after Tara received her medal to advance to the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Tara is also advancing to the final round. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo