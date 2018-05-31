AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Saturday, May 26, 2018, file photo, provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea. Kim and Moon have met for the second time in a month to discuss peace commitments they reached in their first summit and Kim's potential meeting with President Donald Trump. Yonhap via AP, File South Korea Presidential Blue House