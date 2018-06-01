Panda takes excursion into town in southwestern China

In this Thursday, May 31, 2018 photo, a giant panda wanders through a village in Wenchuan County in southwestern China's Sichuan province. A highly social giant panda out for a stroll has surprised and delighted residents of a town in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan. The panda was first spotted wandering among houses in Wenchuang County on Thursday, seemingly in search of food. (Chinatopix via AP)