President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing ceremony for the "Right to Try" act in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Washington. Evan Vucci AP Photo

Trump blasts Mueller's spending on Russia probe

The Associated Press

June 01, 2018 04:30 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is reacting to a report on special counsel Robert Mueller's spending, slightly overstating the figure for the Russia probe he has dismissed as a 'witch hunt.'

Trump tweets Friday: "A.P. has just reported that the Russian Hoax Investigation has now cost our government over $17 million, and going up fast."

He adds: "No Collusion, except by the Democrats!"

A Thursday report by the Justice Department revealed that Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 campaign cost $10 million between October and March. That's on top of the $6.7 million spent on the probe the previous four months.

The Justice Department says a large portion of the costs, about $9 million, would have been spent regardless of the special counsel's appointment.

