Health care, immigration dominate California governor race

FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox address supporters at the Sacramento County Republican Party headquarters in Sacramento, Calif. The heat for California governor is especially intense for Republican Cox and Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa, whom polls show to be in a tough fight for the second of two slots on the general election ballot. Democrat Gavin Newsom is the undisputed front-runner and is expected to advance. The primary is Tuesday, June 5, 2018, and more than 1.4 million ballots have already been cast by mail. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo