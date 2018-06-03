Officer wounds self during pursuit near San Diego marathon

CORRECTS TO REMOVE LANGUAGE THAT THE SUSPECT FIRED A WEAPON AND ADDS OTHER DETAILS FROM AUTHORITIES - People walk under police tape after a San Diego police officer accidentally shot himself in the leg while pursuing a hit-and-run suspect who pointed a weapon at police and was eventually arrested on the roof of a parking structure near the finish line of an annual marathon, authorities said, Sunday, June 3, 2018, in San Diego. Julie Watson AP Photo