Police investigate killing of 4th professional near Phoenix

This image released by the Phoenix Police Department shows a sketch of the suspect in the first of three shooting deaths in Phoenix. It shows a white man wearing a dark hat. The shooting death of a prominent forensic psychiatrist, Dr. Steven Pitt, who assisted in high-profile murder cases including serial killings in Phoenix is connected to the killings of two paralegals, said authorities, who were investigating Saturday, June 2, 2018, whether a fourth homicide was also related. (Phoenix Police Department via AP)