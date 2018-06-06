South Sudan's latest civil war atrocities kept out of sight

FILE - In this Saturday, June 3, 2017 file photo, a South Sudanese refugee and 32-year-old mother, who was raped for several days by a group of soldiers before she was allowed to leave, stands by a window at a women's center focusing on gender-based violence, run by the aid group International Rescue Committee, in Bidi Bidi, Uganda. Atrocities have been revealed in 14 reports, seen by The Associated Press, that are yet to be released as of Wednesday, June 6, 2018 by the independent body charged with monitoring a failed cease-fire imposed in December. Ben Curtis, File AP Photo