Suspected killer had history of abuse, mental health issues

This undated booking photo provided by the Scottsdale Police Department shows Dwight Lamon Jones, who police say is responsible for killing six people in metro Phoenix over a three-day period. Jones, 56, shot himself to death as police were closing in on him Monday, June 4, 2018, at a Scottsdale, Ariz., hotel. Three of the victims were connected to Jones' divorce. He was arrested in 2009 for domestic abuse. (Scottsdale Police Department via AP)