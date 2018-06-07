US, Russia military chiefs to meet in Finland

FILE - In this May 26, 2018 file photo General Joseph F. Dunford Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, gives the graduation address during graduation ceremonies at the United States Military Academy, in West Point, N.Y. The Finnish Defense Forces said Gen. Joseph Dunford, current chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Russia’s chief of the military's General Staff, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, will meet in Helsinki to discuss "current issues between the countries." Julie Jacobson, file AP Photo