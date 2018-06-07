With nuclear deal under threat, Iran shows off centrifuges

In this June 6, 2018 frame grab from Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, three versions of domestically-built centrifuges are shown in a live TV program from Natanz, an Iranian uranium enrichment plant, in Iran. The program from made a point to show the centrifuges labeled in English in the background. Those shown Wednesday night are more-sophisticated devices Tehran is currently prohibited from running under the nuclear deal with world powers. (IRIB via AP)