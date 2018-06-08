This Pasco teen thought her sister was going to miss her graduation

Chiawana High School senior Cailin Villa hadn't seen her older sister in the Air Force for two years. At Chiawana's graduation practice run, Cailin got a surprise.
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

Bourdain achieved celebrity status after the publication in 2000 of his best-selling book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly." Bourdain went on to achieve widespread fame thanks to his CNN series "Parts Unknown."

Kid beats firefighter on gearing up the fastest

Young Noah stopped by the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue station in Florida and challenged one of their firefighters to see who could compete the bunker gear challenge – putting on turnout gear – the fastest. The young man won not once, but twice.