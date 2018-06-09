Timeline: How the Trump-Kim summit came together

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2018, file photo, athletes from North and South Korea wave Korean unification flags as they walk on stage during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Hundreds of North Koreans go to the Pyeongchang Games in February, including leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo-Jong, who conveys her brother's desire for an inter-Korean summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo