AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Trump, Kim converge on Singapore ahead of high-stakes summit
SINGAPORE (AP) — President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un converged on this island city-state Sunday ahead of one of the most unusual and highly anticipated summits in recent world history, a sit-down meant to settle a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.
Trump descended from Air Force One into the steamy Singapore night, greeting officials and declaring he felt "very good" before being whisked away to his hotel via a route lined with police and photo-snapping onlookers. Trump traveled to Singapore from Canada, where he a meeting with other world leaders.
Hours earlier, a jet carrying Kim landed. After shaking hands with Singapore's foreign minister, Kim sped through the streets in a limousine, two large North Korean flags fluttering on the hood, surrounded by other black vehicles with tinted windows and bound for the luxurious and closely guarded St. Regis Hotel.
He and Trump are set to meet Tuesday morning in the first summit of its kind between a leader of North Korea and a sitting U.S. president. The North has faced crippling diplomatic and economic sanctions as it has advanced development of its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
Kim smiled broadly Sunday evening as he met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
Unorthodox Trump faces toughest test yet in NKorea summit
SINGAPORE (AP) — Embarking on a self-described "mission of peace," President Donald Trump puts his seat-of-the-pants foreign policy to its toughest test yet as he attempts this week to personally broker an end to North Korea's nuclear program in talks with Kim Jong Un.
The impulsive American president, who just this weekend sowed chaos within the Western alliance, is set to face his match on the global stage as he prepares to meet Kim in Singapore on Tuesday.
In the historic first meeting between the leaders of the technically-still-warring nations, Trump is prioritizing instinct over planning. Unlike traditional summits between heads of state, where most of the work is completed in advance, U.S. officials say the only thing certain ahead of these talks will be their unpredictability.
Ever since Trump shocked allies, White House officials and, by some accounts, the North Koreans themselves when he accepted Kim's March invitation for a meeting, the two leaders have lurched toward an uncertain encounter that could affect millions.
"It's unknown territory in the truest sense, but I really feel confident," Trump told reporters Saturday. "I feel that Kim Jong Un wants to do something great for his people and he has that opportunity and he won't have that opportunity again."
10 Things to Know for Monday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:
1. TRUMP, KIM ARRIVE IN SINGAPORE FOR US-NKOREA SUMMIT
The two leaders converge on the island city-state ahead of a highly anticipated meeting set up to address Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.
2. WHERE THEY'RE IN THE DARK ABOUT SUMMIT
North Korea's official state media gives only bare-bones reports on the historic meeting.
White House takes up fight against 'back-stabbing' Trudeau
QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Bashing the leader of one of America's venerable allies, the White House escalated its trade tirade and leveled more withering and unprecedented criticism Sunday against Canada's prime minister, branding Justin Trudeau a back-stabber unworthy of President Donald Trump's time.
"There's a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door," Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro said in an interview nationally broadcast in the United States.
Canada's foreign minister, Chrystia Freeland, said her country "does not conduct its diplomacy through ad hominem attacks."
The verbal volleys by Navarro and Trump's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, picked up where Trump left off Saturday evening with a series of tweets from Air Force One en route to Singapore for his nuclear summit Tuesday with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Kudlow suggested Trump saw Trudeau as trying to weaken his hand before that meeting, saying the president won't "let a Canadian prime minister push him around. ... Kim must not see American weakness."
Just as the Trudeau-hosted Group of Seven meeting of the world's leading industrialized nations had seemed to weather Trump's threats of a trade war, the president backed out of the group's joint statement that Trudeau said all the leaders had come together to sign. Trump called Trudeau "dishonest & weak" after Trudeau said at a news conference that Canada would retaliate for new U.S. tariffs.
Why Trump's combative trade stance toward allies poses risks
WASHINGTON (AP) — Insulting the host, alienating allies and threatening to suspend business with other countries: President Donald Trump was in full trade-warrior form for the weekend summit of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies in Canada.
The president's acrimony raised the risk of a trade war that could spook financial markets, inflate prices of goods hit by tariffs, slow commerce, disrupt corporations that rely on global supply chains and jeopardize the healthiest expansion the world economy has enjoyed in a decade.
Leaving the conclave in Quebec on Saturday, Trump threatened to "stop trading" with America's allies if they defied his demands to lower trade barriers. And he shrugged off the risk that his combative stance would ignite escalating tariffs and counter-tariffs between the United States and its friends — the European Union, Canada, Japan and Mexico.
"We win that war a thousand times out of a thousand," the president declared before jetting off to negotiate the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
Later, he picked a Twitter fight with the host of the G-7 conclave. Calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada "very dishonest and weak," Trump said the U.S. was withdrawing its endorsement of the G-7's communique, in part over what he called Trudeau's "false statements" about U.S. tariffs at a news conference.
Tony Awards kick off with Garfield win, salute to losers
NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Garfield won the Tony Award for best leading actor in a play on Sunday for his work in "Angels in America," Tony Kushner's monumental drama about life and love during the 1980s.
Garfield plays a young gay man living with AIDS in the sprawling, seven-hour revival opposite Nathan Lane. Garfield dedicated the win to the LGBTQ community, who he said fought and died for the right to love. He said the play is a rejection of bigotry, shame and oppression.
"We are all sacred and we all belong," Garfield said. He then referenced last week's U.S. Supreme Court decision which ruled in favor of a baker's right to deny a gay couple a wedding cake based on his beliefs.
"(Let's) just bake a cake for everyone who wants a cake to be baked," he said to rousing applause.
Co-hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles kicked the show off with a self-parodying duet on piano for all the losers out there — including them.
No voter registration point of pride, unease in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — John Erickson breezed into downtown Bismarck's government building, flashed his ID and picked up a primary ballot.
A few minutes later, the early voting ballot complete, Erickson traded pleasantries with friends and familiar poll workers and headed back to tend the cows and crops on his farm north of the state's capital city.
Erickson, 86, the proud non-owner of a neither a television nor computer, relishes the fact that he has never had to register to vote in his native state.
"I like life simple," he said.
In an era when hacking has raised concerns about the security of America's elections and President Donald Trump rages about voter fraud, North Dakota stands out as the only state that doesn't require voter registration.
Cuba releases details of incident involving US official
HAVANA (AP) — Cuba released details Sunday on the latest mysterious health incident involving a U.S. diplomat in the country, saying that Cuban officials learned of the episode late last month when the U.S. said that an embassy official felt ill after hearing "undefined sounds" in her home in Havana.
Cuba said in a statement released by its Foreign Ministry that U.S. officials reported on May 29 that a female embassy official had reported experiencing "health symptoms" after hearing the sounds in her home two days earlier.
Cuba said it sent investigators to the home who found no potential source of a sound and were not granted access to the official.
U.S. officials said Friday that they had pulled two workers from Cuba and were testing them for possible brain injury. There was no immediate explanation of why the Cuban statement only referred to one official.
The two individuals are considered "potentially new cases" but have not yet been "medically confirmed," a State Department official said. Two other officials said the individuals have been brought for testing to the University of Pennsylvania, where doctors have been evaluating, treating and studying Americans affected in Cuba last year as well as almost 10 new possible cases from a U.S. consulate in China.
Pine-killing southern beetle may be more deadly in North
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A beetle that has killed millions of acres of pines in southern forests is munching its way north, and new research suggests its tree-killing prowess could be magnified in cooler climes.
Once unheard-of north of Delaware, southern pine beetles have been steadily expanding their range as the climate warms. Efforts are underway to quell a large outbreak in Long Island's pine barrens and monitoring traps have caught beetles as far north as New England. The insect could reach Nova Scotia by 2020 and cover forests from the upper Midwest to Maine by 2080, according to a Columbia University study published in the journal Nature Climate Change in August.
Now there's more bad news in a new study from Dartmouth College: Cooler fall and winter temperatures in this new range increase the beetle's destructive potential. That's because larvae developing in the fall are put on hold as pupae when the temperature drops below 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius), to emerge as adults for a mass killing spree in springtime.
The researchers found that in warmer regions, beetles mature at various times rather than all at once.
"The way they kill trees is by attacking in large numbers, like a pack of wolves killing a moose," said Matthew Ayres, co-author of the study published last month in the journal Oecologia. "When they all attack at once, they draw down the tree's defenses — bleed it out — and the tree is toast."
In eye of storm, scant news of Trump summit in North Korea
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — With all the international attention focused on Singapore and the historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Pyongyang must have been buzzing with excitement on the eve of the leaders' arrival, right?
Well, it might have been, if anyone there had known what was going on.
Instead, it was like the center of a storm.
With few sources of information other than the state-run media, gossip and word of mouth, North Koreans had been left largely in the dark about the momentous — and potentially life-changing — events about to take place outside of their isolated nation.
The official media had reported that the two leaders plan to meet, but offered few specifics, including where and when. On Sunday, as the international media swarmed Singapore and Kim arrived on a special Air China flight, just hours before Trump, there was still no word.
