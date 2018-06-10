Report on Pennsylvania priest abuse to be most extensive yet

FILE – In this March 14, 2016, file photo, Pennsylvania state Rep. Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, speaks during a child sex abuse statute of limitations rally attended by advocates, legislators, victims and state Attorney General Kathleen Kane, in white, in the rotunda of the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Rozzi later testified about his own experience of abuse by a priest in the Allentown diocese as part of a Pennsylvania grand jury's probe into the handling of sexual abuse claims by Roman Catholic dioceses in Allentown, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Scranton, and the grand jury's findings could be made public nearly two years after the investigation began in July 2016. PennLive.com via AP, File Dan Gleiter