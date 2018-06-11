Egypt frees 32 Ethiopian prisoners during PM's visit

In this Sunday, June 10, 2018 photo, provided by Egypt's state news agency, MENA, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, right, shakes hands with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in Cairo, Egypt. Egypt released 32 Ethiopian prisoners during a visit by the country’s prime minister, in which he vowed that Ethiopia will not reduce Egypt's share of Nile waters, as his country works to complete what will be Africa's largest hydroelectric dam, officials said Monday. (MENA via AP)